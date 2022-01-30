Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $228.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average is $245.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

