Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.