VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.88

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 115759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

