Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

