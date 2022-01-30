Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) will announce $19.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.88 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $66.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $68.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $118.09 million to $169.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valens.

VLNS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 53,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,291. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valens stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Valens as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

