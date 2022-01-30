UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.10. UserTesting shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 4,412 shares traded.

USER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

