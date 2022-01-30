US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 20.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

