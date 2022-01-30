US Bancorp DE Sells 51,885 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 328.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,712,000 after buying an additional 112,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 366.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,218.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.