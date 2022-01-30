US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 178,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

