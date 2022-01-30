US Bancorp DE Purchases 30,970 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 278.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.