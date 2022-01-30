US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

