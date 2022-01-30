US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

