Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 44.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.10 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

