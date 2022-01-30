Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $754,800.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.
Upstart stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $212.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.75.
UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.