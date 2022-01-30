Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $754,800.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

Upstart stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $212.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

