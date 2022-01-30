Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $884.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

