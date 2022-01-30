Unitil (UTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UTL stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Unitil has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Unitil by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unitil by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 34.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unitil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

