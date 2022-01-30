United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
