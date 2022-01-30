United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

UUGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

