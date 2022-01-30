United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.28. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

USM stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.