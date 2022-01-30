United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

UMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.29 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

