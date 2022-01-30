UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €21.75 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €21.75 ($24.72) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.67 ($20.08).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.