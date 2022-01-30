Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given New €36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMICY. Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Umicore has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Umicore stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

