Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
UDMY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07. Udemy has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $32.62.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.