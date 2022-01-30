Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

UDMY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07. Udemy has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $32.62.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.