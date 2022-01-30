UChain (UCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,846.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a market cap of $12,247.45 and approximately $2,846.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107951 BTC.

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

