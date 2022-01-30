UBS Group Trims Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Target Price to GBX 540

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 540 ($7.29) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.30.

ROYMY opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Royal Mail has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

