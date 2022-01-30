UBS Group Cuts Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 352

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

