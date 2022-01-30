U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

