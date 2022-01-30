U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,986 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $140,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.