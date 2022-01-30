Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $92,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

