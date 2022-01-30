Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

