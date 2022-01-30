TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Financial Comparison

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and TSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 37.82 $50.21 million N/A N/A TSR $68.82 million 0.41 -$600,000.00 $3.13 4.59

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% TSR 7.41% 71.43% 28.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Doximity and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 7 0 2.60 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.54%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than TSR.

Summary

Doximity beats TSR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

