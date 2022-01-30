Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $41,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,022 shares of company stock worth $7,334,675. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

