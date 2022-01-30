Truist Financial Weighs in on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

UBER stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

