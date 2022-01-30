Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

