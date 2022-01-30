Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Triumph Group worth $178,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TGI. Barclays raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.78 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

