Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Up 322.2% in January

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRIS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,277. Tristar Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

