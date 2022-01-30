TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,158,881 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 319,532 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $140,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 504.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

TRIP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

