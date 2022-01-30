Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

