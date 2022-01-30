Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $17.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TCNGF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

