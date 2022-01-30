Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 666,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 349,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. 1,590,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

TCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.