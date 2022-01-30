Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.