Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

