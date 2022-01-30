Thunder Token (TT) Trading 6% Higher This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $64.49 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

