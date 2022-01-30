Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$7,501,490.70 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 198,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$37.83 ($27.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,501,490.70 ($5,358,207.64).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

