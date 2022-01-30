Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

