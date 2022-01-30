The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

