The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,698 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 87,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.