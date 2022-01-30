The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,733 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.