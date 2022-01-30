The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 743,486 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 43.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,447,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,486 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $51,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CHNG opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

