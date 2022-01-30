The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $47,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,908,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $296.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.48. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

