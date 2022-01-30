The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $54.05 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $54,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.19 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

